Firma ubijenog direktora ženi uskratila operaciju. “Kao da sam se borite s mafijom”

“If Medicare Advantage has it their way, they’re going to deny me care and delay me care until I’m dead.” — Jenn

The greedy health insurance corporations that run Medicare (Dis)Advantage will always put profits above patients. That’s why we’ve got to #ReclaimMedicare. pic.twitter.com/0ED1iHBu0u

— Be a Hero (@BeaHero) March 14, 2024