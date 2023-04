Potres magnitude 6,5 u Rusiji

Na ruskom poluotoku Kamčatki u ponedjeljak oko pet ujutro zabilježen je potres magnitude 6,5, javlja EMSC.

ℹEvent wrap-up: today a M6.5 #earthquake (#землетрясение) hit #Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy (Russian Federation) at 15:06:57 local time (UTC 03:06:57). Shaking was felt over 40km by approximately 240K people in Russian Federation and Russia.