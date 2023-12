Projektil pogodio tanker kod Jemena, plovio je prema Jadranu

🚨 HIJACKING FOOTAGE: #Yemeni Houthi rebels hijacked an Israeli ship in the Red Sea in response to #Gaza_Genocide. It’s owned by Israeli billionaire Abraham “Rami” Ungar.

“All ships belonging to 🇮🇱, & those who deal with it, will become a legitimate target for the armed forces.” pic.twitter.com/Im8BUwwxS9

— Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) November 20, 2023