Chinese #panda Hua Ni at #SouthKorea’s Everland amusement park gave birth to female twin cubs on July 7.The elder cub weighed 180 grams and the younger 140 grams. Both #HuaNi and her babies are in good health condition. #pandas #animals #AnimalLovers #animallover pic.twitter.com/NcA5uiFPH8

