Ruski vojni avion srušio se na Sjevernom Kavkazu

Kalmykia, Rep. of Russia ❗

✈️A Yak-130 military aircraft crashed in Kalmykia, 40 km from Elista, while on a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. He was hospitalized by helicopter in a hospital in Volgograd. The cause of the incident is being determined. The priority… pic.twitter.com/Zv6yyTvCst

