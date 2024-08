Šef australske TV kuće se ispričao zbog dizanja desnice: “To je bila navijačka gesta”

EXCLUSIVE: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany says he is “shocked” by an image obtained by Crikey showing him “demonstrating” a Nazi salute, and suggests it may have been of him comparing the “offensive salute” to an A-League fan chant. @cameronwilson reports. https://t.co/9lOAEEiOa9

— Crikey (@crikey_news) August 18, 2024