My beloved city #Bologna and #EmiliaRomagna region is for the second day under the rain and the flood. It’s the third time that this happens in 2023 alone.

As the extreme events caused by global warming increase, similar phenomena will become more frequent & intense.

Hold on! pic.twitter.com/amsco156Jc

— Francesco Salesio Schiavi (@frencio_schiavi) May 17, 2023