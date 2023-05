VIDEO | Nakon napada dronom zapalila se naftna rafinerija na jugu Rusije

Oil depots in the border regions of the Russian Federation continue to systematically burn, reports InsiderUKR.

In the #Krasnodar Territory, an UAV attacked the Ilsky Oil Refinery, a tank caught fire. The governor of the #Rostov region Golubev also reports that the… pic.twitter.com/vwZXSWmlef

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2023