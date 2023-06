VIDEO Objavljena snimka jedne od najvećih morskih potraga iz zraka

As part of the @CanadianForces‘s support to the search for a missing submersible, 380 NM south of St. John’s NL, an @ARC_RCAF CP-140 Aurora from 14 Wing Greenwood, NS is providing surface search and sub-surface acoustic detection capabilities. pic.twitter.com/j4fwfwQkki

— Canadian Armed Forces Operations (@CFOperations) June 21, 2023