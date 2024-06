VIDEO / Snažne oluje u Švicarskoj, Francuskoj i Italiji: Poginulo petero ljudi

❗🌊🇮🇹 – In Italy, a violent storm hit the Orco and Soana valleys on June 29, 2024, especially Valprato Soana and Campiglia.

The Arietta Creek was blocked by a landslide, diverting its course and affecting pastures.

In Valle Orco, Noasca was the most affected, with the Orco… pic.twitter.com/HZ2yPerdP3

