F1 driver Nyck de Vries has said he struggled to get out of the flooding in Italy.

Several people have been killed and more than 10,000 have been evacuated from their homes.

This weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has also been called off.

More: https://t.co/JrlOmizLvU pic.twitter.com/MwMpMOFmhm

— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 19, 2023