VIDEO / Kulminacija prosvjeda! Tisuće traktora i kamiona zakrčilo berlinske ulice

🇩🇪 German Farmer Anthony Lee @AnthonyLeeLsvD is on his way to Berlin from West Germany.

He is saying Berlin apparently already packed and there’s a 50km convoy of farmers and truckers making its way to the city from where he’s driving right now.

This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/YDKgcjgim5

— Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 15, 2024