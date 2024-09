Evo što je Zelenski rekao nakon sastanka s Plenkovićem

I held a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister @AndrejPlenkovic. The key topics of our discussion were humanitarian demining, post-war recovery, and the reconstruction of energy infrastructure.

I am grateful to Croatia for supporting Ukraine, as well as for announcing the 11th… pic.twitter.com/opjNQzhJ9D

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2024