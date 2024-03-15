After I win the election, I will resign from the presidency, Milanovic announces

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

Following announcing that he would be the SDP party's candidate for prime minister, Zoran Milanovic posted on Facebook.

“Dear citizens,

I have decided to run as an independent and non-partisan candidate on the SDP list in the elections to the Croatian Parliament, which will take place on 17 April this year.

After winning the elections, which I am convinced I will do, I will resign from my office as President of the Republic and, with the support of the new majority in the Croatian Parliament, I will assume responsibility for leading the government of the Republic of Croatia. Until I take up a new office, I will continue to fulfil my duties as President of the Republic of Croatia in accordance with my constitutional duties and responsibilities,” he wrote.