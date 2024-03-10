Andrey Rublev to participate in ATP tournament in Umag

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Andrey Rublev, a Russian professional tennis player ranked as world No. 5 in singles, has confirmed his participation in the 34th edition of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag.

The tennis tournament will be held at Umag’s Stella Maris resort and will last from 21 to 27 July.

Rublev has so far played in the Umag tournament four times, and seven years ago, he won his first ATP title in this Croatian coastal city.

The organisers expect more tennis stars at the tournament.