Average monthly net salary in Zagreb reaches €1,515

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average monthly net salary per employee in legal entities in the city of Zagreb amounted to €1,515 in September 2024, which represents a nominal increase of 0.1% compared to August 2024 and an increase of 14.6% compared to September 2023.

According to the City Office for Economy, Environmental Sustainability and Strategic Planning, the highest average monthly net salary in legal entities in September was paid in the oil and gas extraction sector (€2,267), while the lowest salary was recorded in the manufacture of leather and related products sector (€878).

The median net salary in September this year was €1,300, which means that half of Zagreb’s employed citizens earned less and the other half earned more than this amount.

Compared to the average monthly salary in September at the national level, which was €1,322, the average net salary in Zagreb was €193 higher that month.