Blocked assets in the proceedings against Beros and other defendants

Luka stanzl/PIXSELL

The Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) announced on Thursday that assets have been blocked in the proceedings against former Health Minister Vili Beros and other defendants. The statement from USKOK is provided in full below.

“In this case, assets totalling 526,152.90 euros have been blocked on the basis of certain temporary security measures.

In order to prevent the defendants from disposing of or encumbering assets suspected to have been acquired through criminal activity and to eventually confiscate them, an amount of 95,291.23 euros was blocked in the account of a company.

In addition, two business premises of another company worth 157,450.00 euros and a business premises in co-ownership worth 174,900.00 euros were blocked. Furthermore, an amount of 25,000.00 euros was blocked on the account of one defendant and a business premises worth 73,511.67 euros belonging to another defendant was also blocked.

The imposition of these temporary measures upholds one of the fundamental principles of criminal law, which states that no one may keep financial gains obtained through criminal activity,” explained the USKOK.