Brnabic: Serbia respects Ukraine’s integrity and sovereignty

AFP

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said at the Third Crimea Platform Summit that Serbia fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Reuters said that Serbia joined the Crimea platform, “signaling a swing away from Russia” a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic met in Athens.

She said in her online speech that „our commitment to upholding the principles of international law, territorial integrity and political independence of states,“ adding, „We genuinely empathize with … the Ukrainian people and Ukraine who have a true friend in Serbia,” Reuters said.

Radio Free Europe quoted her as saying that Serbia regrets the suffering of the Ukrainian people and that Belgrade will continue devoting attention to the humanitarian situation and providing aid. I want to confirm Serbia’s readiness to take part in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and stress our readiness to support Ukraine’s European integration by passing on our experience, Radio Free Europe quoted her as saying.