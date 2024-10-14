Butkovic: Jadrolinija investigation still ongoing

Podijeli :

Minister Oleg Butkovic said on Monday that the investigation into the shipping company Jadrolinija, which was launched after the fatal accident of the Lastovo ferry on 11 August, is still ongoing and that he will be able to comment on it after receiving an official final report from his ministry.

During his visit to Istria, Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Butkovic answered questions from the press.

The journalists inquired about developments after some media published a copy of a final draft report on Jadrolinija and the fatal accident on 11 August in Mali Losinj, in which three crew members of the ferry Lastovo were killed and another seriously injured when the ferry’s ramp fell on them.

Butkovic said that the authenticity of the final draft reported by the media had not been confirmed by the ministry.

No further comments

The investigation is still ongoing. When we receive the final official report from the ministry, we will discuss it, the minister said, emphasising that it is not the minister who is conducting the administrative investigation, but the relevant task force in accordance with the Maritime Law.

Every time a maritime accident occurs, an administrative investigation is launched by inspectors and experts authorised to conduct such investigations, he said, explaining that one administrative investigation is conducted by the ministry and the other by the Air, Maritime and Railway Accident Investigation Agency.

He therefore declined to comment further on the case.

As for possible criminal liability, this falls under the jurisdiction of the State Attorney’s Office (DORH), Butkovic said.