Croatian theatres come fully back to life in 2022/23 season

Photo by Gabriel Varaljay on Unsplash

After being closed during the COVID crisis, theatres came fully back to life in the 2022/23 season, which saw an attendance increase of 36% compared to the 2021/22 season, according to Croatian Bureau of Statistics data.

In the season from 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023, 155 theatres operated, 15 more than in the previous season.

Some professional theatres had permanent stages, either in-house or located elsewhere. Along with 90 professional theatres, there were six operating permanent stages and 31 professional children’s theatres, of which 10 were puppet theatres. There were also 34 active amateur theatres.

Over 11,000 plays were performed in Croatia and abroad, 18% more than in the 2021/22 season.

The plays in Croatia and abroad were seen by 1,795,958 people, an increase of 36% compared to the 2021/22 season.

A total of 1,688 works were performed in all theatres, including 1,098 works created by domestic authors.

Professional theatres for all ages performed 23% more plays in Croatia and abroad, and attendance was up 39% from the 2021/22 season.

Amateur theatres performed 139 works in the 2022/23 season, of which domestic authors created 117 and 56 were premieres. A total of 488 plays were performed for 69,564 people in Croatia and abroad.

Professional children’s theatres performed 619 works, 46% more than in the 2021/22 season, and 4,480 plays in Croatia and abroad for 520,250 children.

In the 2022/23 season, 37 professional orchestras and ensembles operated, of which six were symphony and large orchestras, seven were chamber orchestras and 24 were chamber ensembles. A total of 649 concerts, performances and celebrations were performed, which were attended by over 200,000 people.

Compared to the 2021/22 season, the number of concerts performed increased by 12% and their attendance by 28%.

The professional choir performed 25 concerts, one more than in the 2021/22 season. They were attended by 10,800 people, 29% more than in the 2021/22 season.

The Lado National Folk Dance Ensemble performed 77 concerts, five more than in the 2021/22 season. They were attended by 49,950 people, 2% more than in the 2021/22 season.

The number of foreign tours by Croatian theatres, ensembles and orchestras continued to increase this season.

Attendance at pthe lays performed by professional theatres abroad increased by 16% in the 2022/23 season compared to the 2021/22 season. There were also 42% more spectators at the plays performed by children’s theatres and 18% more at amateur theatres on tours outside Croatia.

Attendance at concerts abroad performed by professional orchestras and ensembles also increased compared to the 2012/22 season, by 59%.