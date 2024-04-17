Exit polls: HDZ would win 58 seats, Rivers of Justice 44

Podijeli :

The centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic took an early lead in the Croatian parliamentary election on Wednesday. The centre-left coalition led by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came in second place, as the polls showed after polling stations closed at 7 pm.

According to the polls, the HDZ party would win 58 seats in the 151-seat parliament and the Rivers of Justice coalition 44.

The right-wing Domovinski pokret would win 13 seats, the left-green coalition led by Mozemo!, which is in power in the city of Zagreb, 11 seats and the conservative Most party nine seats.

The Democratic Party of Istria would win two seats, the Independent Platform North led by the head of Medjiimurje County, Matija Posavec, would also win two seats and the Fokus-Republika coalition would win one.

No other party has cleared the 5% threshold to enter the 151-seat parliament.

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) will start publishing the first results today at 9 pm and will update them every 15 minutes.