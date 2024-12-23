Fifty organisations to join the march ‘For a safe school’

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Fifty organisations and networks have announced that they will take part in the "For a safe school" demonstration in Zagreb, Osijek and other cities on Monday. They are calling for measures to improve safety in schools following the attack in Precko primary school in Zagreb on Friday.

The organisations, including the Centre for Peace Studies, GONG and the Forum for Freedom in Education, have called for mass participation in the march, which will start at 6 pm in Zagreb and pass through the city centre.

“Achieving safety in schools requires the support of government institutions, school teams, media, civil society organisations and all committed individuals,” the organisations said in a press release.

They called on institutions and citizens to work together for peace and safety in schools and expressed their hope that the year 2025 will bring tangible changes.

Thanks to teachers, students and schools that promote non-violence

They emphasised the need for systematic investment in the education system, focusing on improving the quality of materials and working conditions in schools, as well as professional support for teachers, which they described as “key to keeping children and communities safe.”

The organisations thanked teachers, students and schools that promote non-violence.

They also paid tribute to the cities and organisations that support human rights and non-violence: “We thank the City of Rijeka and all other cities, counties and organisations that are committed to the systematic and quality introduction of education for human rights and democratic citizenship in the education system, which includes education for non-violence and dialogue.”

Expressions of solidarity with the tragic event at the Precko school also came from Belgrade, where students and citizens paid tribute to the victims. “We are encouraged by the cross-border solidarity that gives us hope that together we can tackle injustice and stand up for non-violence,” the press release said.