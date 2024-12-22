School unions announce peaceful march for safe schools

Three school unions called on their members and the public on Sunday to join them on Monday afternoon in a march aimed at increasing safety in schools.

The Croatian Teachers’ Union, the Preporod Union, and the Independent Union of Secondary School Employees are organising the “For a Safe School” march through the centre of Zagreb, which will begin at 6 PM.

Union leaders invited members and the public outside of Zagreb to gather peacefully in front of schools in their own towns to pay their respects to the victims of a knife attack that occurred in a Zagreb primary school on Friday and to draw attention to the need for addressing problems.

We all must have the same goal: safe schools, safe students, safe staff, and our teachers. I call on everyone to unite around this goal, Sanja Sprem, president of the Croatian Teachers’ Union, said at a press conference.

The president of the Independent Union of Secondary School Employees, Zrinko Turalija, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased boy and sympathies with everyone who suffered both physical and psychological wounds in Friday’s tragic event. He expressed hope that the loss of a young innocent life would serve as a motivation and message for everyone to join forces and make schools safe places for growth, learning, and the lives of Croatia’s future.

The president of the Preporod Union, Zeljko Stipic, said the school system was wounded and that there would be no speeches or banners during tomorrow’s march. Instead, the message will be conveyed through the number of participants.

I’m sure that we will surround the city centre and that the march will send a message to those responsible for all issues related to education, including safety, he said.

Union leaders confirmed they have been invited to a meeting on school safety scheduled for 10 AM on Monday at the Ministry of Science, Education, and Youth.