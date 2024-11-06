France extradites suspected war criminal to Croatia

Podijeli :

N1 / Ilustracija

A 62-year-old Croatian citizen extradited by France and wanted by Croatia on suspicion of committing a war crime against prisoners of war was handed over to a prison in Osijek on Tuesday, the Vukovar-Srijem district police announced on Wednesday.

The police stated that they filed criminal charges against him with the Osijek County State Attorney’s Office in 2021 and 2022 on suspicion of committing war crimes against captured members of the Croatian army and police in the towns of Ceric and Mirkovci together with other suspects in early October 1991.

On the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by the Osijek County State Attorney’s office, the 62-year-old was arrested on 5 October at the Calais border crossing in France as he entered the country from the United Kingdom.