Google awards 10 most beautiful castles and palaces in Croatia

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

Google has awarded the 10 most beautiful castles and palaces in Croatia with the Golden Pin Award, based on the ratings and reviews of Google Maps users.

Trakoscan Castle, Eltz Castle, Old Town Cakovec, Trsat Castle, Veliki Tabor Castle, Old Town Ozalj, Morosini-Grimani Castle, Frankopan Castle on Krk island, Diocletian’s Palace and Sponza Palace were awarded.

According to a press release, among the winners are magnificent and impressive castles and palaces that, with their unique appearance and numerous legends, revive the spirit of times past and tell the story of Croatia’s rich past.

From archaeological sites, medieval towns, romantic lakes and parks to masterpieces of Roman architecture, extraordinary buildings with instructive stories and beautiful views won the hearts of visitors and Google Maps users who gave them high marks.

Google says that the idea of awarding the best-rated places was born in Poland as part of the celebration of the 15th birthday of Google Maps, and as the project was well received not only by the winners, but also by users who felt local pride, Google decided to extend the project to other countries.

As of this year, the project is also being implemented in Croatia, where Google awarded locations in the “castles and palaces” category.

“Croatia has a rich historical and cultural heritage and a number of hidden gems that are worth discovering and getting to know. The Golden Pin Award is a special recognition because, although it is awarded by us as a company, it actually honours users and travellers who have visited the place,” said Josko Mrndze, director of Google for the Adriatic region.