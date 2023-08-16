Number of employees in crafts and trades, freelance sector up

Podijeli :

N1/Tea Mihanović

There were 218,012 employees in crafts and trades and the freelance sector in Croatia at the end of June 2023, which is 4.9% or 10,215 more workers than at the end of May, show data from the national statistical office (DZS).

There were 199,974 workers in the crafts and trades sector and 18,038 workers in the freelance sector.

The number of persons in employment rose in 17 areas of activity, and the increases ranged from 0.2% in construction to 18.2% in food preparation and service.

The number of workers dropped in public administration and defence and compulsory social insurance, by 1.2%, and in mining and quarrying, by 20.6%.

The number of workers grew in all counties, from 0.1% in Varaždin, Bjelovar-Bilogora and Vukovar-Srijem counties to 12.3% in Šibenik-Knin County.