Platform launched to promote Croatian premium tourism

Unsplash / Alan Laiter Garza

A platform called "Stories-Experience Premium Croatia" for premium tourism was officially launched on Tuesday by the Croatian Chamber of Economy (HGK). The HGK called on companies in the travel industry that specialise in the development of unique and high-quality services and products to join the platform.

The aim of the platform is to promote Croatia as a premium travel destination.

The platform is open to seven business categories: Hotels, campsites, marinas, holiday homes, travel agencies, charter service providers and restaurants with premium services, said HGK Tourism Director Andreja Vukojevic at the launch in Zagreb.

“We already have something to offer in this segment and should continue to expand it, because it has been proven that tourists visiting Croatia are willing to pay more for better quality,” said Vukojevic.

Some of the criteria for inclusion in the platform are membership in the HGK and compliance with the standards developed by the Chamber in cooperation with other institutions and agencies for the seven categories such as authenticity, sustainability, the uniqueness of place and offer and other elements necessary for unforgettable experiences.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said at the event that Croatia is already recognised as a premium destination.

This was confirmed by the results so far in 2024, with an increase of 11% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, the minister said.

Moreover, 14.6 million euros in revenue was generated by foreign tourists in 2023, which is 60% more than in 2016, said the minister, who supported the launch of the platform.

She recalled the substantial funds approved for the tourism sector, which will also be used for the development of premium health tourism and other forms of tourism.

The Director of the Product Development Department of the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ), Slavija Jacan-Obratov, said that the HTZ has been working on the promotion of premium products and services since 2014.

According to some estimates, such products and services account for 15% of products and services in the global tourism industry, while luxury products and services account for 5% and medium and standard products and services account for 35% of products and services in the global tourism industry, Jacan-Obratov said.

The platform is important for joint promotional activities in the world, said the chairman of the HGK Hoteliers Association, Josipa Jutt-Ferlan.