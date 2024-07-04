Plenkovic: We expect another very good tourist season

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

As the results in tourism in the first half of 2024 are better than at the same time last year, Croatia expects another good tourism season and its contribution to the national economy, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in his opening speech at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

In the first half of 2024, Croatia recorded 7.2 million tourist arrivals and 28 million overnight stays, which are increases of 6% and 2% respectively compared to the first half of 2023, the Prime Minister said.

Citing the Central Bank’s data on revenue from foreign tourists in the first quarter of the year, he added that revenue increased by 25% on an annual basis and the number of fiscalised invoices in the tourism sector increased by 6.5%.

“Therefore, we expect another very good tourism season and its contribution to the Croatian economy,” said Plenkovic, announcing a traditional meeting between representatives of the government and the tourism sector this summer.