PM visits family moving into a reconstructed house in quake-struck Petrinja

Source: Nataša Vidaković / N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic conducted a working visit to Petrinja and Sisak on Tuesday to see how the reconstruction of the area hit by a disastrous earthquake almost two years ago is coming along, and he also visited a family house under construction in Petrinja.

The future owner of the house described to PM Plenkovic the construction progress on the house, which has been under construction since March this year, and the owner said he hopes he and his family will move in soon.

PM Plenkovic then visited the War Veterans Centre in Petrinja, made by converting a former barracks.

This is the fourth war veterans centre in the country, along with those in Daruvar, Sinj and Sibenik. Its value is HRK 95 million and it has been under construction since June 2020. In the 2020 earthquake, the building suffered damage, so an additional HRK 10 million was invested in its renovation. The centre has been adapted for people with disabilities and will have 89 accommodation units. Equipping the centre is underway and 30 people will be employed there.

Plenkovic will also visit the “Colonel Predrag Matanovic” barracks, where he will conduct a working meeting with his cabinet on the progress of reconstruction in Sisak-Moslavina County. He will then take part in a ceremony at which contracts and agreements between relevant ministries and Sisak-Moslavina County institutions will be presented.

Plenkovic will visit the construction site of the Regional Center of Competence of the Sisak Technical School and will also meet with Sisak Bishop Vlado Kosic, with whom he will visit the construction site of the local cathedral.

The visit to Sisak-Moslavina County will end with a tour of the construction site of the Zagreb – Sisak motorway at Selsko Polje.