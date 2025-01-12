Polling stations open for Croatia’s presidential runoff

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Over 6,500 polling stations opened at 0700 hours Sunday throughout Croatia for the second round of the eighth presidential elections, pitting incumbent Zoran Milanovic, supported by the Opposition SDP party, against Dragan Primorac, backed by the ruling HDZ party.

The polling stations close at 1900 hours. In addition to Croatia, the presidential elections are organised for Croatians abroad in 38 countries, nine fewer than for the previous elections five years ago.

The State Electoral Commission (DIP), the key body in charge of the conduct of the election, will release the first incomplete election results on Sunday at 1930 hours, and will then update them every ten minutes.

Voter turnout data can be expected at noon and 5 p.m.

Croatia’s president was not elected in the first round on 29 December, as none of the eight candidates secured the required majority of votes (50% plus one vote).

Milanovic won 49.09% of the votes while Primorac secured 19.35% of the votes.

The work of polling boards and committees in Croatia and abroad will be monitored by 14,620 observers, 1,220 more than in the first round,