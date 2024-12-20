Psychiatrist warns: Society’s aggression is spreading to schools

Podijeli :

N1

The tragic attack on the Precko primary school in Zagreb on Friday highlighted a disturbing fact: uncontrolled aggression in society can penetrate all areas of life, including the classroom. Psychiatrist Ante Bagaric explains how a lack of accountability for destructive behaviour fuels its spread and affects even the most vulnerable.

“Unfortunately, what we have seen in recent years is appalling. Any attack on adults is tragic, but an attack on children… there is probably nothing worse,” said the psychiatrist.

“Very little is changing in society. Let’s repeat a few important statements. If there is a high level of aggression and destruction in society and this is not sanctioned, it unfortunately spreads and even reaches the school desks.

We do not know anything about the direct causes of this event, but if we encourage destructive relationships in society where people attack and confront each other, then events like this are inevitable,” Bagaric told N1.