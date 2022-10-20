Report: Croatia sheds 11,000 jobs in September

Share:







Source: Shutterstock/Ilustracija

Croatia had 1.62 million employed people in September 2022, or 1.3 percent up year-on-year, and 0.7 down from August, state news agency Hina said on Thursday, citing publicly available data released by the state bureau of statistics.

This means that Croatia has shed some 11,000 jobs over the previous month, from 1.632m in August to 1.621m in September.

In September 2022, Croatia’s labor force – the number of people capable of working – totaled 1.73 million people, or 0.4 up from September 2021. The number of jobless in September 2022 was 105,800, down by 4.2 percent from August 2022, or 11.2 percent down from September 2021.

The registered unemployment rate in September 2022 was 6.1 percent, a decrease from 6.3 percent in the previous month. Hina did not report the year-on-year change.

By type of industry, the largest single share of jobs was in the manufacturing industry, 229,900, a 0.5 percent drop year-on-year. Another 211,700 jobs were in trade, down up by 0.8 percent from September 2021.

Some 114,600 were employed in the largely state-run education sector, an increase of 1.9 percent year-on-year.