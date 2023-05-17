River valley communities prepare for flood emergencies

Podijeli :

Grad Karlovac

Heavy rainfalls have raised the water levels of the Korana, Kupa and Mreznica rivers in the wider area of the central Croatian town of Karlovac, and flood warnings were in place on Wednesday in that part of Croatia, as well as in some communities on the banks of the Una and Sava rivers.

Overcast weather was forecast for Croatia with some rain, with possibly more intense precipitation in some parts of the country, the national Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) reported earlier on Wednesday, while some parts of the country were still coping with risks of flooding.

Traffic was suspended along some local road sections in the northwestern and central Croatian regions that have been affected by floods over recent days.

Heavy rains and landslides have caused damage to some local roads in northwestern Croatia. In Donja Stubica, a pedestrian bridge was destroyed by torrents.

Also there were power outages due to extreme weather in northwestern and central parts of the country.

In the Dalmatian hinterland, where the towns of Obrovac and Gracac were still battling the consequences of floods after the local rivers overflew their banks, rising groundwater flooded some properties in the town of Kistanje on Tuesday evening.

In the area of Vrgorac, strawberry fields were flooded by torrents and groundwater. Vineyards in that town in the Split hinterland were also damaged by the natural disaster.