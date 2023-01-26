Unionist: Sanitation workers’ strike has ended, agreement was reached

Podijeli :

Source: N1 / Nataša Vidaković

The president of the SSSH trade union, Mladen Novosel, confirmed to the Croatian state news agency Hina on Thursday that the strike at Zagreb's Cistoca sanitation company had ended, after the workers received a guarantee from Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic that they would receive a written guarantee about the agreement reached on Wednesday.

“They have started working, the mayor is there, there will be a written guarantee from Mayor Tomasevic. Everyone has returned to work and the protest has ended,” Novosel said.

Tomasevic met with the workers of Cistoca this morning, after they had reached an agreement with the Zagreb Holding conglomerate management yesterday and announced the end of the strike, but then continued it because they did not receive a written guarantee.

Five Cistoca workers and Novosel, at a meeting with the president of the Zagreb Holding’s management, Ivan Novakovic, and the manager Cistoca, Davor Vic, agreed on the immediate payment of a salary supplement of €93 for workers with the lowest wages and of €80 for truck drivers. They also agreed that their requests to increase the pay coefficients to 1, 8 for utility workers and 2.4 for Cistoca workers would be negotiated within the conciliation process with the unions.

The meeting of the representative trade unions and the Management Board of Zagreb Holding will be held on Friday. According to media reports, Mayor Tomasevic will join the Cistoca workers in the removal of waste.