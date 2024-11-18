Vili Beros placed in solitary confinement in Remetinec

Podijeli :

After being taken to the county prison in Remetinec late on Saturday together with other suspects, former health minister Vili Beros was placed in room number four in the first section of the prison ward.

Although the prison is overcrowded, Beros was placed in solitary confinement, reports the daily Jutarnji List.

According to the report, Beros has the right to walk in a cage from 10 am to 12 pm. The cage, which is surrounded by wire on all sides, is about 50 square metres in size. It was built about six months ago and is located in the inner courtyard.

Goran Roic, the head of the children’s hospital in Klaiceva, is housed exactly two floors above Beros, on the seventh ward on the second floor, and he shares his cell with a roommate.

As a reminder, the pre-trial detention for the five suspects connected to the corruption case involving former Health Minister Vili Beros was ordered on Saturday following a request by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO)