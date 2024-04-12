Zagreb on the shortlist of the most desirable film locations

Podijeli :

Photo by Frane Medić on Unsplash

The city of Zagreb has been shortlisted as one of the most desirable film locations in this year's Global Production Awards competition, organised by Screen International, one of the three most widely circulated film magazines in the world.

Zagreb has been shortlisted in the City of Film category together with Bristol (UK), Limerick (Ireland), Sofia (Bulgaria) and Tulsa (USA).

Mia Pecina-Draskovic, Head of the Zagreb Film Office, said that this is already a great success and a great additional promotion for the city, adding that they are looking forward to the announcement of the winner during the Cannes Film Festival.

“We would also like to thank the Croatian producers with whom we work very well in promoting Zagreb and who have helped us a lot in putting Zagreb back on the world film map,” she said.

Important international projects filmed in Zagreb

The winners in all categories will be announced at an awards ceremony in Cannes on 20 May.

Last year, with 455 shooting days in Zagreb, was on a par with the years before the pandemic. Shooting for the Hollywood film “Canary Black” continued, which will be of great importance for the promotion of the city, as Zagreb “plays itself” in the film for the first time, the Zagreb Film Office said in a press release.

Major international projects filmed in Zagreb include the third season of the British series “Hotel Portofino”, the German series “Der Kroatien Krimi”, the Finnish series “Ride Out” and the rock musical “O’Dessa” (Searchlight Pictures). Commercials for prominent companies such as McDonalds, Pokemon, Porsche and Honda were also filmed in Zagreb.

In recent years, Zagreb and Zagreb County have risen from fourth to second place in the ranking of the most popular cities for filming in Croatia, just behind Split-Dalmatia County, according to the press release.