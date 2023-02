Čečen Kadirov odbio prijedlog Wagnera da radi protiv Rusa?

Institut za ratne studije (ISW) navodi kako je čečenski čelnik Kadirov vjerojatno odbio prijedlog iz grupe Wagner da radi protiv ruskog Ministarstva obrane.

According to the ISW, Kadyrov has likely rejected Wagner Group's proposal to cooperate in a “renewed informational attack” against the Russian Defense Ministry.