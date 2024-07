VIDEO / Identificirana raketa koja je pogodila ukrajinsku bolnicu i usmrtila troje djece

Enhanced resolution video imagery once again and very clearly demonstrating that the missile is a 🇷🇺 Kh-101. Why?

– Highly visible TRDD-50A turbofan engine (rear section)

– Two relatively long wings (mid section)

– blunted nose (top section)

H/T to @zakarpatfan for the video. pic.twitter.com/AJ3EywdxQ5

— Fabian Hoffmann (@FRHoffmann1) July 8, 2024