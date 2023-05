Evakuacija oko najveće nuklearke u Europi, velike kolone: “Rusi šire paniku”

Russia has sparked a “mad panic” as it evacuates a town near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram on Saturday night. Fedorov said there were five-hour waits as thousands of cars left.

Russian forces currently temporarily… pic.twitter.com/Xru1L1MMCZ

— Clare (@clarenafo) May 7, 2023