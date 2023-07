FOTO | Uporan da obori svjetski rekord, na tijelo je stavio 60 kilograma pčela

[Photo Gallery] – ‘#Bee Man’ aims for #Guinness#Beekeeper Abdulvahap Semo performs his third attempt to set a bee wearing record in the Guinness World Records in Turkey’s eastern Van province on June 20, 2019.

https://t.co/peTxEkEtWR pic.twitter.com/WWMCQAkNCT

— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) June 21, 2019