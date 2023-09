Lavrov se u UN-u pokušao našaliti s ruskom izolacijom, evo kako su reagirali ostali

🇷🇺 Starting a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Sergey Lavrov, when asked “how are you doing,” answered “everything is fine, we’re just suffering from isolation.”

The guest appreciated the joke, noting that there was a queue to get into the Russian meeting… pic.twitter.com/u6dKifM5Pw

— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) September 20, 2023