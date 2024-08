FOTO / Suze i zagrljaji: Rusi i Ukrajinci razmijenili više od 100 zatvorenika

Another 115 of our defenders have returned home today. These are warriors of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service.

We remember everyone. We are searching for them and making every effort to bring them all back.

I am grateful to each… pic.twitter.com/XiMAeANsOd

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2024