VIDEO / Neugodna situacija za Charlesa: “Ti nisi moj kralj!”

‘This is not your land. You are not my King, you are not our King.’ King Charles’ visit to Canberra has been disrupted by independent Senator Lidia Thorpe launching a rant at Parliament House. https://t.co/L6I8BS14e1 #auspol #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/SeARPWT8DY

— 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 21, 2024