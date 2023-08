FOTO Što to Kina ubrzano gradi na spornom otoku? Pogledajte satelitske snimke

More images to get a better perspective of the location and the infrastructure work going on at the new #Chinese airfield under construction on Triton Island, part of the Chinese occupied Paracel Islands, near #Vietnam, in the #SouthChinaSea https://t.co/3jfCnMnFLe pic.twitter.com/F5D9r8Bz7v

— Indo-Pacific News – Geo-Politics & Defense News (@IndoPac_Info) August 16, 2023