VIDEO / Strašna nesreća u Iranu: Prevrnuo se autobus s hodočasnicima, poginulo 28 osoba

#BREAKING A bus carrying Pakistani Shia pilgrims has overturned near the Iranian city of Yazd, killing 20 and injuring 20 others, Iran’s Red Crescent Society said.

Over 25,000 Pakistanis have entered Iran en route to Iraq’s Karbala to participate in the Arbaeen rituals. pic.twitter.com/bw4I1nSmD2

