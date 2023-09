Uhvatio novinarku za stražnjicu tijekom javljanja uživo: “Stavi idiota pred kameru”

Journalist Isa Balado was reporting live from Madrid on a robbery when a man approached her from the rear and put his hand on her behind – angering the news programme’s host back in the TV studio who insisted she put the “idiot” on camera.

