VIDEO Moskva napadnuta dronom, eksplozija u centru grada

❗️ Another drone attack on Moscow#Moscow residents are massively reporting the sounds of an explosion. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down by air defense forces while attempting to fly over Moscow. The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of Expocenter.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2023