VIDEO Moskva napadnuta dronom, eksplozija u centru grada

Ukrajina je u petak rano ujutro pokušala izvršiti napad dronom na Moskvu i njezinu regiju, objavilo je rusko ministarstvo obrane u priopćenju u aplikaciji za razmjenu poruka Telegram.
“UAV (bezposadna letjelica), nakon što je bila ciljana oružjem protuzračne obrane, promijenila je putanju leta i pala na nestambenu zgradu u području Krasnopresnenskaja nasipa u Moskvi”, priopćilo je rusko ministarstvo.
Moscow… BAVOVNA ✨✨✨
“One UAV fell on the roof of the Expocentre in the Moscow City area and broke through the roof. An explosion was heard in Moscow City. Preliminary in the area of the Federation Tower” pic.twitter.com/L6MNLvGOqK
— MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 18, 2023
DRONES ON MOSCOW. Again.
Explosion again in the “Moscow City” complex. The embankment and the nearest bridge to “Moscow City” are closed off. pic.twitter.com/uSKGKNL70K
— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) August 18, 2023
❗️ Another drone attack on Moscow#Moscow residents are massively reporting the sounds of an explosion. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down by air defense forces while attempting to fly over Moscow. The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of Expocenter.
Now… pic.twitter.com/HNlgPTsmGQ
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2023
