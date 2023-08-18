VIDEO Moskva napadnuta dronom, eksplozija u centru grada

Defence Forces Southern Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrajina je u petak rano ujutro pokušala izvršiti napad dronom na Moskvu i njezinu regiju, objavilo je rusko ministarstvo obrane u priopćenju u aplikaciji za razmjenu poruka Telegram.

“UAV (bezposadna letjelica), nakon što je bila ciljana oružjem protuzračne obrane, promijenila je putanju leta i pala na nestambenu zgradu u području Krasnopresnenskaja nasipa u Moskvi”, priopćilo je rusko ministarstvo.

