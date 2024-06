VIDEO / Pogledajte kako ukrajinski MiG-29 posebnom tehnikom baca precizne bombe

Footage reportedly showing Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet firing French-supplied AASM-250 Hammer guided bombs at a target in Belgorod Oblast of Russia.

Notice the very low altitude from which the munitions are being launched.

Geolocated impact point: Nekhoteevka border crossing,… pic.twitter.com/mGGuqRAmyK

— Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) June 27, 2024