VIDEO / Rusi ulaze u Vovčansk: “Ovo će biti masovna grobnica!”

The battle for Vovchansk continues.

As of the morning of May 13, about 500 people remained in Vovchansk, Tamaz Hambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk military administration, said. According to him, Vovchansk is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and there are fighting on… pic.twitter.com/XHEpDQTUFz

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 13, 2024