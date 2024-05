Zatvoren Bosporski tjesnac, nasukan teretni brod iz Ukrajine

A cargo ship travelling from #Ukraine to Egypt has run aground in the Bosphorus

Marine traffic has been suspended in both directions by #Turkiye after ‘Alexis’ reportedly suffered equipment failure.

A rescue operation is underway at #Istanbul‘s Haydarpaşa Breakwater. pic.twitter.com/8nx2l6RiHT

— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) May 7, 2024